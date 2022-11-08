OKANOGAN - You've likely heard of 'cow tipping' but 'cow rolling?' The rolling of a fully-grown heifer cow was what needed to be done in order to save its life on Monday near Okanogan.
At around 4:30 p.m., Eli Smith was traveling along SR 20 at North Cook Mountain Road when he spotted the large animal standing in the middle of the road. Moments later, Eli says the bovine slipped and fell onto the road after a short time later and couldn't get up. Smith says he was the first to arrive, but another passerby phoned emergency services for help.
The cow was apparently too cold and weak to stand on its own after wandering out in the elements for so long.
Okanogan County Chief Deputy Laura Wright happened to be traveling in the area when the call about the cow came in. Wright, Eli and other bystanders tried to tow the animal off the road, but couldn't because the animal was on its stomach. Moments later they determined that they could roll it and the plan worked. After a few rolls, the cow was out of the road.
The animal's owner was contacted and arrived an hour later to haul the animal away to a safe and warm environment. The owner reportedly arrived to find that the heifer was covered with people's clothes in an effort to preserve it better from the cold elements.