MOSES LAKE - Stratford Road in Moses Lake will be closed starting next week as the reconstruction of the Stratford and Valley Road intersection restarts.
Stratford will be shut down to thru traffic from Broadway Avenue to the Walmart/WinCo Foods intersection from 3 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. Valley Road From Central Drive to Stratford will also be closed during that time, according to city officials.
Drivers can still access local businesses on Stratford during the close but should expect long delays. The city is asking drivers to use alternative routes to avoid Stratford Road.
The Stratford Road project began in July of last year. Completion of the Stratford/Valley intersection was delayed after the previous contractor defaulted on the contract. The city had to rebid the remaining portion of the project.