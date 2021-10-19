WENATCHEE - Some of North Central Washington’s most prominent leaders are behind Wenatchee’s coronavirus memorial project.
This week, nearly 150 white flags line South Mission Street to remember those who succumbed to the deadly virus.
The idea was hatched by Alma and Jorge Chacon of Wenatchee and their staff at The Community for the Advancement of Family Education and Northwest Family Services Institute.
The small, white flags are a precursory gesture leading up to the Dios Los Muertros (Day of the Dead) on Nov. 1. On that day, Wenatchee’s community is expected to convene for a march that will honor Wenatchee Valley’s victims of the pandemic.
The deceased who will be honored include residents from Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties. The memorial march for COVID victims will happen in the area of Cashmere Street and Marr Street.
People attending the memorial are encouraged to bring pictures and keep sakes of their loved ones who died from the disease.
La Pera Radio/TV in Wenatchee reports that the Chacon family has been celebrating Dios Los Muertos for years.
“This year we wanted to include the many people that lost their life in our community with this memorial and hoping we bring awareness to our community that the pandemic is still here and taking people's lives,” Alma Chacon told Rafael Aguilar of La Pera Radio/TV.
La Pera reports that Chacon says the community needs to come together to help fight against the virus.
“We need to stop people from dying,” Chacon told La Pera Radio/TV.
A time has yet to be set for the Nov. 1 memorial.