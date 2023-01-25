WASHTUCNA — A stretch of state Route 261 in Adams County closed since Dec. 30 due to a large sinkhole reopened Tuesday afternoon.
SR 261 south of Washtucna reopened to traffic at 4 p.m. Tuesday after a failed culvert washed out under the highway, causing the sinkhole, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Due to the severity of the road damage, WSDOT on Jan. 5 estimated it would take about a month to reopen the road. But through an emergency contract, repairs were completed ahead of time.
Crews had to replace the failed culvert and repave the highway before the road could be reopened.