GRANGER - It was an embarrassing situation for one 19-year-old woman after she got a little adventurous in Yakima County town earlier this week.
On Monday evening, firefighters with the Granger Fire Department said they were summoned to the scene of the city's dinosaur-themed park after a woman climbed a T-Rex statue to perch on top of its back.
When firefighters arrived, Chief Ken Shipman says the woman told him she was too scared to jump off of the 12-foot-tall statue and didn’t want to climb down the creature’s steep back.
Firefighters deployed a ladder and got the woman down safely.
Granger’s Dinosaur Park is home to 33 concrete dinosaur statues, many varying in height.
“I know people are poking fun at it, but she obviously feared for her life. It might be more of an emergency in her eyes than in other people’s eyes. She was obviously embarrassed, but we reassured her that this kind of rescue happens,” said Shipman.
Shipman says park patrons tend to climb the prehistoric-looking statues.