QUINCY - Quincy police are providing extra patrols this week in and around schools after a 14-year-old middle school student made threats online.
Quincy police were notified of the potential threats on Wednesday directed at Quincy Middle School and students. Some of the threats came through social media accounts.
“The threats were not specific but nonetheless very concerning,” Quincy police stated.
Police were able to identify an Instagram account belonging to a middle school student linked to the threats. The student was interviewed by investigators and he reportedly admitted to posting the threats, claiming he and a group of friends were “only joking,” according to police.
“At this time investigators do not believe there is a credible threat, however, will continue to gather information before sending a report to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office,” Quincy police added.
Quincy police will have a heightened presence around the schools this week.