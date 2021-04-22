A local student has injuries after a car collided with the school bus they were riding on Thursday afternoon. Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that a passenger car collided with a school bus on West Malaga Road in Malaga shortly after noon on Thursday. Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the bus had seven students on it at the time of the wreck. Authorities say the bus was coming to a stop or stopped near Riviera Boulevard when it was rear-ended by a Buick sedan.
“It resulted in a couple of injuries. One of the students was transported to Central Washington Hospital with what appeared to be some minor injuries. The driver of the Buick was transported to the hospital as well,” Deputy Jason Reinfeld told News Radio 560 KPQ.
The crash remains under investigation, charges could be pending against the driver of the causing vehicle, whose identity is being withheld at this time.
Malaga Road was closed for almost two hours.