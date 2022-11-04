ELLENSBURG - A particular group of students are apparently 'fed up' with Central Washington University's lack of safeguards that protect would-be-victims or current victims of sexual assault, abuse and harassment and hold their perpetrators accountable.
Students who are part of the Cats Against Assault advocacy group says CWU doesn't do enough in adhering to Title IX laws.
According to to Know Your IX.org, Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding (the vast majority of schools). While Title IX is a very short statute, Supreme Court decisions and guidance from the U.S. Department of Education have given it a broad scope covering sexual harassment and sexual violence. Under Title IX, schools are legally required to respond and remedy hostile educational environments and failure to do so is a violation that means a school could risk losing its federal funding.
While Title IX was previously a powerful tool to stop sexual violence and harassment in schools, On August 14th, 2020, the Department’s new Title IX rule went into effect. Make no mistake: the Rule drastically rolls back protections for student survivors and makes it easier for schools to sweep sexual harassment under the rug.
The following is testimony provided by CWU students via the Cats Against Assault Instagram Page:
"I was raped by a CWU student and while setting up the meeting via email to make a report, the professors and counselors all ghosted me and would not respond to my emails. I never got to officially report," one student wrote.
"I used to work in dining and when I started my first shift in the Student Union Center I was warned that there was a guy who would pull girls into him and touch them when it was a 'quiet moment and no one was around.' It happened to me while I was doing dishes, I reported it to the manager and that was the excuse on the behavior 'he's just like that.' I was fired due to having pepper spray on me and how it was 'unprompted to have it on me,'" another student explained.
"I reported sexual assault to CWU. After a 5-month Title IX process, I was forced to withdraw my statement in response to threat of legal retaliation from the respondent (perpetrator)," wrote another victim. "There was no consequence for the assault or his retaliation. He was recently hired by CWU as an instructor where he works one-on-one with students daily. I do not feel safe at this university."
A protest of CWU's so-called inadequate enforcement of Title IX laws took place on campus on Thursday; it involved dozens of students. Those students are supporters and affiliates of Cats Against Abuse advocacy group.
According to the group's website, it is asking the University to do the following:
-New policies to hold perpetrators (respondents) accountable for retaliating or further harming a victim.
-A free and accessible general counsel/attorney to be hired.
-Victim's rights, options, and risks are to be provided in writing at their initial meeting.
-For cases to be solved within 3 months.
-One-way no-contact order to be placed against perpetrators when the case begins.
-Temporary work suspension for faculty, staff, and student employees who are accused of sexual misconduct.
The University has responded to the upheaval with this:
"Central Washington University is committed to the safety and success of our students. We also take complaints of gender-based violence—or any other forms of harassment, violence, and discrimination—seriously, and are following established university policy to investigate allegations in accordance with federal law and regulation. We are always working with our shared governance groups, including student leaders, to improve our policy and practice on a continuous basis. This includes the formation of a task force to evaluate best practices on gender-based violence prevention that will further elevate equity-mindedness in our structures and systems on campus."