MOSES LAKE - A staged ‘walk out’ involving as many as 200 students is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Moses Lake High School.
The protest’s organizer, Lexi, a senior at Moses Lake High School, says the event is set for at 7:45 a.m.
Lexi says the walkout is protesting the school’s refusal to reprimand or address sexual harassment claims made by students against other students. Lexi says there are multiple students who have experienced sexual harassment, have come forward, and the school had done nothing about it, citing concerns about “false accusations.”
Lexi says one incident in particular involving a 15-year-old female student prompted she and others to take action in organizing the public display of dissent. Two months ago, Lexi says a 15-year-old girl, a student at Moses Lake High School, was raped by an 18-year-old student two months ago off campus. Stevens says the incident was reported to police and the school. Despite the reports, Lexi says the offender was never punished in anyway.
“A lot of students are scared to tell the school because of the backlash,” Lexi told iFIBER ONE News.
Lexi says she was pulled aside by a teacher on Tuesday as she handed out flyers about the protest on campus. School staff told her that she “couldn’t use school resources to hand out flyers.” She says she was also told that she couldn’t hang the flyers on the walls of the school.
Lexi is now soliciting anonymous submittals of stories from local students who had experienced sexual harassment and will read the stories aloud during Wednesday’s walkout at Moses Lake High School.
Lexi says the high school is aware of the walkout.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to the Moses Lake School District, Moses Lake High School, and the Moses Lake Police Department for comment.