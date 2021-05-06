A new study published by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Ohio State University suggests that workplace exposure and the overwhelming number of Hispanic laborers on the front lines of America's workforce.
Research from the study states that approximately 80% of the Hispanic population in the U.S. are considered to be essential workers. The study suggests that the working-age Hispanics are disproportionately represented in COVID-19 deaths. In fact, Latinos account for 18.5% of the U.S. population, but the ethnic group accounts for 21.3% of deaths nationally; Hispanics make up 28.6% of cases nationwide.
"The US Bureau of Labor Statistics finds Hispanics disproportionally represented in “telecommute unfriendly” occupations, with only 13% of Hispanics able to work from home compared to 25% for Whites (Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020)," researchers of the study wrote.
The study implies that there should be increased attention to the role of the work environment in perpetuating COVID-19 racial disparities. Researchers acknowledged the many arguments about there being little to no federal oversight of workplace COVID-19 vulnerabilities.
According to the study, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) received 14,000 virus-related complaints and referrals, but issued 300 citations (2.1%; US Department of Labor 2020).
"Because low-wage and essential worker populations in the United States are disproportionately members of racial/ethnic minority, work environments, alongside paid sick leave policies, are obvious sites on which to focus efforts to address the alarming racial/ethnic disparities in COVID-19," the study concluded.
The full study can be found below: