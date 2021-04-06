According to the Spudman, a survey conducted by Washington State University revealed the cost associated with full compliance with state-imposed coronavirus regulations as it pertains to potato farmers and packers.
Research shows that full COVID-19 compliance cost potato growers and packers a lot of time and money.
According to the survey, managing and implementing COVID-19 protocol set back farmers around $2,500 per month. For packers, compliance outlays were a lot higher with an average cost of $4,340 per month.
The Spudman reports that losses by growers and packers were a result of time and money spent on social distancing, purchase of masks, cleaning, and compensating employees to stay home if they were experiencing any coronavirus symptoms.
The publication also reported that packers spent 49 hours and growers 17 hours per month managing COVID-19 procedures.