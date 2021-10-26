The Official Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that just over 142,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent or grandparent to coronavirus.
In Washington state, 1,428 kids had a parent/grandparent who died, some of whom became orphans as a result.
The deaths of caregivers were recorded over a 15-month period spanning form April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. The study defined orphanhood as losing at least one parent, because children who lose at least one parent have increased risks of mental health problems, abuse, unstable housing, and household poverty.
For children raised by single parents, the COVID 19-associated death of that parent may represent loss of the person primarily responsible for providing love, security, and daily care. The study also suggests that children who lose caregivers to the pandemic may face intensified trauma, and may have an immediate need for kinship or foster care at a time when pandemic restrictions may limit access to protective services.
It's suspected that there is a correlation between the increase in the number of children who were subjected to domestic violence and abuse during the pandemic and the loss of primary caregivers.