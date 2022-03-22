taxes

Washington Governor Jay Inslee 

The Center Square cited a study from Wallet Hub that ranked Washington the 14th-worst state (36 out of 50) when it comes to tax payer return on investment.

On Tuesday, WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report, “2022 States with the Best & Worst Taxpayer ROI.” The study compares 50 states to show where tax money is considered to be spent most accordingly and least according, based on yields from those amounts paid.

Washington was ranked #39 in terms of total taxes per capita, and ranked it at #21 for government services.

Breaking down the data further, the study ranked Washington 18th in education, 20th on health, 26 on safety, and 17 on the economy. Center Square reported that a variety of factors contributed to the Evergreen state’s overall low ranking on the list based on testimony provided by WalletHub’s Jill Gonzalez.

“Washington ranks among the bottom 15 states with the lowest taxpayer ROI,” she explained in an email to The Center Square. “Despite the fact that its residents pay a fairly high amount in taxes, about $5,000 annually, the quality of their government services are only slightly above average. They would benefit from having a higher public high school graduation rate, more hospital beds per capita, and a lower property crime rate. Infrastructure and air pollution are other areas where Washingtonians are not getting their tax money's worth.”

In order to determine which states yield the best and worst return on investment (ROI) for taxpayers, WalletHub compared the quality of government services received by residents to the total state and local taxes they pay in each of the 50 states.

First, WalletHub analyzed each state across five key government-service categories: 1) Education, 2) Health, 3) Safety, 4) Economy and 5) Infrastructure & Pollution. The categories were further broken down into 30 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best quality of government service.

WalletHub then determined each state’s weighted average across all 30 metrics to calculate its “Overall Government Services Score.”

Finally, WalletHub constructed the Taxpayer ROI ranking by comparing each state’s “Overall Government Services Score” to its “Total Taxes Paid per Capita.” “Per Capita” includes the population aged 18 and older.

Taxpayer ROI* 

State

Total Taxes Paid per Capita** 

Overall Government Services 

1New Hampshire34
2Florida222
3South Dakota824
4Georgia630
5Virginia292
6Missouri440
7Texas536
8Alaska147
9Utah248
10Ohio1328
11Rhode Island287
12Colorado1531
13Michigan1827
14Nebraska2515
15North Carolina1633
16South Carolina742
17Iowa3310
18Wisconsin3511
19Kentucky2123
20Tennessee1139
21Maine3712
22Alabama941
23Pennsylvania2325
24Arizona1244
25Idaho2726
26Indiana3118
27Wyoming3220
28Montana2035
29Maryland405
30Oklahoma1445
31Illinois3819
32Oregon2237
33Kansas3029
34Minnesota461
35New Jersey4113
36Washington3921
37West Virginia1946
38Massachusetts439
39Nevada2638
40Mississippi1748
41Vermont483
42Louisiana1050
43Connecticut476
44Delaware4516
45Arkansas3643
46New York4417
47California4234
48North Dakota5014
49New Mexico3449
50Hawaii4932