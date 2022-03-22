The Center Square cited a study from Wallet Hub that ranked Washington the 14th-worst state (36 out of 50) when it comes to tax payer return on investment.
On Tuesday, WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report, “2022 States with the Best & Worst Taxpayer ROI.” The study compares 50 states to show where tax money is considered to be spent most accordingly and least according, based on yields from those amounts paid.
Washington was ranked #39 in terms of total taxes per capita, and ranked it at #21 for government services.
Breaking down the data further, the study ranked Washington 18th in education, 20th on health, 26 on safety, and 17 on the economy. Center Square reported that a variety of factors contributed to the Evergreen state’s overall low ranking on the list based on testimony provided by WalletHub’s Jill Gonzalez.
“Washington ranks among the bottom 15 states with the lowest taxpayer ROI,” she explained in an email to The Center Square. “Despite the fact that its residents pay a fairly high amount in taxes, about $5,000 annually, the quality of their government services are only slightly above average. They would benefit from having a higher public high school graduation rate, more hospital beds per capita, and a lower property crime rate. Infrastructure and air pollution are other areas where Washingtonians are not getting their tax money's worth.”
In order to determine which states yield the best and worst return on investment (ROI) for taxpayers, WalletHub compared the quality of government services received by residents to the total state and local taxes they pay in each of the 50 states.
First, WalletHub analyzed each state across five key government-service categories: 1) Education, 2) Health, 3) Safety, 4) Economy and 5) Infrastructure & Pollution. The categories were further broken down into 30 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best quality of government service.
WalletHub then determined each state’s weighted average across all 30 metrics to calculate its “Overall Government Services Score.”
Finally, WalletHub constructed the Taxpayer ROI ranking by comparing each state’s “Overall Government Services Score” to its “Total Taxes Paid per Capita.” “Per Capita” includes the population aged 18 and older.
Taxpayer ROI*
State
Total Taxes Paid per Capita**
Overall Government Services
|1
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|2
|Florida
|2
|22
|3
|South Dakota
|8
|24
|4
|Georgia
|6
|30
|5
|Virginia
|29
|2
|6
|Missouri
|4
|40
|7
|Texas
|5
|36
|8
|Alaska
|1
|47
|9
|Utah
|24
|8
|10
|Ohio
|13
|28
|11
|Rhode Island
|28
|7
|12
|Colorado
|15
|31
|13
|Michigan
|18
|27
|14
|Nebraska
|25
|15
|15
|North Carolina
|16
|33
|16
|South Carolina
|7
|42
|17
|Iowa
|33
|10
|18
|Wisconsin
|35
|11
|19
|Kentucky
|21
|23
|20
|Tennessee
|11
|39
|21
|Maine
|37
|12
|22
|Alabama
|9
|41
|23
|Pennsylvania
|23
|25
|24
|Arizona
|12
|44
|25
|Idaho
|27
|26
|26
|Indiana
|31
|18
|27
|Wyoming
|32
|20
|28
|Montana
|20
|35
|29
|Maryland
|40
|5
|30
|Oklahoma
|14
|45
|31
|Illinois
|38
|19
|32
|Oregon
|22
|37
|33
|Kansas
|30
|29
|34
|Minnesota
|46
|1
|35
|New Jersey
|41
|13
|36
|Washington
|39
|21
|37
|West Virginia
|19
|46
|38
|Massachusetts
|43
|9
|39
|Nevada
|26
|38
|40
|Mississippi
|17
|48
|41
|Vermont
|48
|3
|42
|Louisiana
|10
|50
|43
|Connecticut
|47
|6
|44
|Delaware
|45
|16
|45
|Arkansas
|36
|43
|46
|New York
|44
|17
|47
|California
|42
|34
|48
|North Dakota
|50
|14
|49
|New Mexico
|34
|49
|50
|Hawaii
|49
|32