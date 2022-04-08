ODESSA - The Stumpjumpers Desert 100 in Odessa last weekend drew thousands of racers and spectators for its 50th anniversary.
The annual race began back in 1969. The 50th anniversary race was set for 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event being canceled in both 2020 and 2021.
The two day event returned for its 50th anniversary this past Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday filled with poker runs and a mini race. Sunday’s Desert 100 and Desert 50, one of the largest races in the world, included more than 1,400 dirt bike racers with the longest start line of any motor sport race.
The Desert 100 drew nearly 1,000 entries this year while the Desert 50 had about 550 racers, according to organizers.
Top 5 finishers in the Desert 100
- 1: Paul Neff, Eatonville
- 2: Jaden Dahners, Enumclaw
- 3: Dylan Summerlin, Hermiston, Ore.
- 4: John Beal, Snohomish
- 5: Jesse Burnside, Ellensburg
Top 5 finishers in the Desert 50
- 1: Carson Burns, Bonney Lake
- 2: Clayton Sheard, McKenna
- 3: Rich Welsh, Yakima
- 4: Evan Goetz, Okanogan
- 5: Steve Zuber, Colville