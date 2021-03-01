WENATCHEE - Back from the brink after enduring a deadly crash that took the lives of two people earlier this month, Luis Guerra was cleared by doctors and returned home a Seattle hospital on late last week in Wenatchee. On Saturday, a vehicle parade that started in Lincoln Park along with signs displaying support and love for the 23-year-old stylist lined the sidewalks in front of his house.
On Feb. 11, Luis was cutting hair at The Ave Barbershop when an errant SUV crashed through the building, running he and his client over. The client died and a passenger in the SUV died on impact. The driver of the SUV crashed due to a medical emergency. Guerra’s family says he suffered from internal bleeding, a broken pelvis and leg, a shattered jaw bone, and broken ribs.
Luis was carted to the front of his home in wheel chair and was immediately embraced, prompting an outpouring of emotions among those present.
“First of all, I want to thank God, all powerful! With the help and love of our Lord Luis is back home,” Luis’s brother, Angel stated in a message to his brother's supporters.
“Luis has a long road to recovery, but we are happy that he is back home. Luis is very happy to be home, we are going to give him a few days and he will personally give thanks to all of you! I would like to thank all of you... if I could I would like to go to each one of you and give you a hug for all your blessings! All your prayers were heard, I thank you with all my heart! Please keep praying for his recovery! Please keep Jesus and his family in your prayers as well!”
A GoFundMe is currently accepting donations to support Luis as he recovers.