WENATCHEE - The family of 23-year-old barber Luis Guerra of The Ave Barbershop says he was giving a haircut when he was struck by an errant SUV last Thursday. The driver of the SUV crashed into the barbershop lost control of the vehicle due to a medical problem.
Guerra managed to survive the harrowing ordeal, but his customer in the barber chair wasn’t so lucky.
It’s likely a miracle that Guerra is still alive after getting hit and going under the several-thousand-pound automobile; Guerra was initially pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Guerra’s family says he suffered from internal bleeding, a broken pelvis and leg, a shattered jaw bone, and broken ribs. Despite the grim circumstances, Luis is doing better according to his GoFundMe page.
As of Tuesday, Luis is now undergoing physical therapy after surgery. His brother Angel says Luis could sit down on his own on Tuesday and did a video conference with other family members.
However, the road to a full recovery is going to be long, which is why a GoFundMe was creating to help pay for his current and future medical expenses.
So far, the GoFundMe for Luis has raised just over $18,000, but is still shy of its $50,000 goal.