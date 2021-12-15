MOSES LAKE - According to KREM 2, a flag with a politically-charged and vulgar message was quickly removed from a construction site in Moses Lake on Tuesday.
A subcontractor employed by a Puyallup construction company allegedly hung a “’F’ Joe Biden” flag to a highly-elevated piece of steel at the build site of the new Moses Lake high school.
KREM 2 obtained a statement from Absher Construction, which claimed that the flag was “unwarranted.” The sign read “FJB.” Absher Construction called the flag an “unacceptable political stance.” The company responsible for the employee removed the flag as soon as it was made aware of it.
"We are currently conducting a further investigation of this incident and the events that transpired. At this point, we understand this was an isolated subcontractor employee incident [and] will be dealt directly with that subcontractor," Senior Project Manager Mike McCanna said in a statement obtained by KREM 2. "Absher Construction does not tolerate this type of activity, has no affiliation to any part of this incident, and we have reminded all of subcontractors of this obligation."
The Moses Lake School District also released a statement:
“Early this morning, the Moses Lake School District was made aware of an unsanctioned, crude and politically-motivated banner posted at the construction site of Vanguard Academy. Upon investigation, the flag was posted by an unaffiliated subcontractor of Absher Construction and was promptly removed. We do not condone harassing language of any kind and we are confident Absher Construction will continue to uphold the values of our community, ensuring this behavior is not tolerated.”
The name of the employee has not been disclosed.