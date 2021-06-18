SOAP LAKE - The Suds N Sun Fourth of July celebration is set to return on July 3 in Soap Lake with a day full of free activities.
The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. with a parade through downtown Soap Lake. Kids games and activities start at 1 p.m. at East Beach Park.
The festival also includes a car show at East Beach Park starting at 2 p.m., and classic karaoke begins at 3 p.m., also at the park.
Admission to the celebration is free.
Organizers are accepting parade entries until June 25. Parade check-in starts at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $20.
The celebration is hosted by the Soap Lake Chamber of Commerce.
For more information and parade entry forms, visit www.soaplakecoc.org.