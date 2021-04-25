EPHRATA - A Sunday morning fire at the Ephrata United Methodist Church has been ruled an accident, according to the Ephrata Fire Department.
The fire was first reported at about 8:30 a.m. after a candle had been left burning in a restroom overnight, sparking the blaze. The fire extended into a nearby office and then into the attic.
The portion of the church that contains offices and study rooms has extensive fire damage. The sanctuary sustained heat, smoke and water damage.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The sheriff’s office says 46 firefighters from six fire agencies responded to the fire, which was brought under control at about 10:40 a.m. Fire crews were able to salvage some property from inside the church.
The Ephrata United Methodist Church is located at First Avenue Northwest and C Street Northwest.