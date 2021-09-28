In an unscientific poll on Facebook and Instagram, iFIBER ONE News sought a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer on whether kids should return to remote learning as coronavirus continues to infiltrate classrooms.
On Facebook, 294 people (63.4%) vote ‘no’ to kids going remote and 174 (36.6%) voted ‘yes’. On Instagram, 49 (24%) people said ‘yes’ to bringing kids back home to learn from their laptops and 155 (76%) voted ‘no’ to taking kids out of the classroom over concerns attributed to COVID-19.
The results of the poll were taken after four hours after it was initially posted. Entities going remote within the education sector in Washington state include entire school districts, schools, classrooms, and individual students and staff members.
Determination on the number of those being reverted to remote learning/teaching is dependent on severity of the spread of COVID within a school district, school, or classroom.