EAST WENATCHEE - After Tuesday’s ordeal at Eastmont Jr. High, Superintendent Garn Christensen says he isn’t taking any chances on the safety of students and staff. After two expelled students tried gaining access to the junior high on Tuesday, one armed with a knife, but were chased away by police, Christensen is upping the ante on keeping the classroom safe.
“Given continuing concerns regarding local criminal gang activity, the Uvalde, Texas shooting, and a direct recommendation from the East Wenatchee Police Chief earlier today (Tuesday); I am directing the following to be put into place as of tomorrow, June 1, 2022 for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year,” Christensen wrote in a press memo on Tuesday.
Per the direction of administrators and police, the school district will lock all exterior doors, to include front entrances to schools, will be locked once school starts and continue to be locked until dismissal.
Christensen says visiting students, parents and community members needing access to buildings while school is in session will be greeted by a staff member, use a bell/buzzer system, or be asked to call the front office with phone numbers clearly posted at each entrance to gain entry. Also, all schools will provide supervision at primary entry and exit doors during arrival and dismissal times.
Interior classrooms and office doors can be locked per a staff member’s discretion.
“When students are outside (recess, lunch, health and fitness) supervisors will immediately report any unrecognized visitors to the office or direct them to leave campus. If the visitor ignores these directions, supervisors are to return students to the building and alert the office and law enforcement if necessary,” the school district wrote on social media.
Christensen added that East Wenatchee Police officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies will provide additional security at Eastmont Schools during the remainder of the school year.
“Officers will be visible both inside and outside of schools to provide students, staff and our families an additional level of assurance of safety.”
The district says Eastmont’s administration will work with law enforcement to determine which security measures to continue into the following school year.