OKANOGAN - The Okanogan School District says COVID-19 is widespread in each of its school buildings, resulting in more than 200 student absences at one point this week.
District Superintendent Ashley Goetz, in a letter to parents, stated absences hit about 230 at one point, equating to 23 percent of the student body in the entire district.
“While not all of these absences are related to COVID, many are either confirmed cases or students on quarantine due to exposure,” Goetz stated. “First and foremost, the goal of the district is to keep school doors open to students. The importance of having students in-person to learn and be supported by school staff remains the priority. In order to do so it is going to take a continued diligent effort from both school personnel and families.”
Goetz is remind families not to send a student to school if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“Families must remain diligent about monitoring students for symptoms at home,” Goetz added. “If your student tests positive for COVID it is critical you notify the school immediately. The sooner we know the sooner we can begin the quarantine process for other students and reduce the impact of positive cases.
Due to the high number of cases and students in quarantine, the district is adding an early release day on Friday, Sept. 24 to give administration time to work with staff to develop a plan for all students to access class from at home if needed.