An emerging and in-demand treatment to prevent severe coronavirus symptoms has local health experts talking. Recently, the U.S. has seen a boom in the use of monoclonal antibody treatment to help remedy to the effects of coronavirus. Five Chelan-Douglas-county-based healthcare providers communicated their intent to clarify important information regarding the limited local supply of the monoclonal antibodies.
“Monoclonal antibody treatment provides a short-term, passive immune protection that can buy time for your body to fight against a COVID-19 infection. If given before severe symptoms set in, it can reduce the risk of severe illness in high-risk individuals. Monoclonal antibody treatment is administered through shots or intravenous (IV) infusions and can take anywhere from two to three hours at a clinic,” the healthcare providers wrote in unison with the Chelan Douglas Health District.
In comparison, the Chelan Douglas Health District says it takes 20 to 30 minutes on average to get vaccinated which produces a long term active immune response and reduces the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization by 71% (Johnson and Johnson), 88% (Pfizer), and 93% (Moderna) in individuals who are not immunocompromised.
Due to high demand for the antibodies, the federal government has announced a new distribution process. Allocations of monoclonal supplies is now done through the Washington State Department of Health.
Health officials say monoclonal antibodies are in very limited supply and a specific criteria must be met for those seeking treatment.
Besides testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, local health professionals say you must have certain high-risk factors including:
• Pregnant
• Obesity
• Diabetes
• Chronic kidney disease
• High blood pressure
• Asthma
“Due to limited supplies, it is important to note that local healthcare agencies are not be able to accommodate every high-risk individual who technically qualifies for monoclonal antibody treatment. If you are a high-risk individual and are within the 10-day window of testing positive for COVID-19 with mild to moderate symptoms, your healthcare provider will determine if you are eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment,” health officials stated in Monday’s bulletin.
Healthcare providers in Chelan County providing monoclonal antibodies include Cascade Medical Center, Central Washington Hospital, Lake Chelan Community Hospital, Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinic campuses.
In Grant County, Samaritan Hospital, Coulee Medical Center, and Quincy Valley Hospital are offering monoclonal antibody treatment.