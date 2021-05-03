WARDEN - On Monday, the Warden School District announced a surge of COVID-19 cases in the small farming community. As a result, the district has decided to return all students to remote-only learning.
“We have potential exposures that we need time to contact trace,” the school district stated in a press release.
The district says it was advised by the Grant County Health District to return all students to a remote only setting; remote-only learning will begin Tuesday, May 4. At this point, it appears remote learning will be limited to May 4.
The district says meals for students will be available at the district’s concession stand and/or will be delivered by school bus on all regular bus routes.
This is a developing story, iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.