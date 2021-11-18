MOSES LAKE - Food banks are feeling the ill-effects of an inflation rate (consumer price index) not seen in 40 years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the official annual inflation rate was clocked in at 6.2% at the end of October. A price index in the U.S. above 6.2% hasn’t happened since 1981 when it surged 10.3% and 6.1% in 1982. As a result on the cost of goods going up dramatically, food pantries, like the Moses Lake Food Bank, are feeling the pressure.
“It’s putting more pressure on food banks and it’s putting more pressure on donors,” Penny Archer, Moses Lake Food Bank Operations Manager told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday.
Archer says the increase in price on food items is resulting in smaller donations both in food and money.
“’Noticeable’ doesn’t seem to be a dramatic enough word for the effect inflation has had,” Archer added.
She says the food bank is having to “hunt harder” for donations/supplies.
“A prime example is one particular donor supplies all the potatoes for the Thanksgiving Drive, we had to search for other potatoes this year,” Archer explained.
Coinciding with the increasing price index, are a rise in those using the food bank.
“We’re seeing an uptick in numbers due to the inflation rates,” she continued.
On top of all of that, Archer says volunteer numbers at the food bank have diminished. Many of the volunteers are senior citizens and once the pandemic took root in the region, some of those volunteers have distanced themselves from the public due to their vulnerabilities.
And because the Moses Lake Food Bank is feeling the pinch, the 33 food pantries it supplies in five other counties are likely experiencing shortfalls as well.
To inquire about donations or volunteering, call the Moses Lake Food Bank and Distribution Center at (509) 765-8101.