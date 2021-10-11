Most of Washington’s health care workers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with a week left before the state’s immunization deadline.
As of Monday morning, 88% of health care workers had showed proof of vaccination, the Washington State Hospital Association reported. The results include data from 94% of the state’s hospitals, collected after Oct. 4.
The Seattle Times reports the remaining 12% of workers include those who are partially vaccinated, have an approved exemption and accommodation, have applied or plan to apply for an exemption that hasn’t yet been reviewed, have not yet provided vaccination verification, or are choosing not to be vaccinated.
Further information about the specific breakdown wasn’t immediately available, though the hospital association said it believes 2% to 5% of hospital staff could leave the workforce because of the mandate.
At Confluence Health, 239 employees have been granted religious and medical exemptions. Another 138 exemption requests were denied. About 87 percent of Confluence employees are fully vaccinated.
iFIBER ONE News has also requested employee vaccination data for Samaritan Healthcare. Officials say that data should be available this week.
All health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face “nondisciplinary dismissal” for failure to meet job requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced in August.
Final vaccination numbers won’t be available until early November, the hospital association said.