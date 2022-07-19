OTHELLO — A man was arrested for assault for allegedly hitting another man with a folding chair Monday evening near Othello.
The assault occurred in the 2100 block of Moon Road, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Heladio Sangerman-Vasquez, 46, is accused of assaulting the victim with a folding chair to the head, causing serious injuries.
The victim arrived at Othello Community Hospital, where deputies were already at while investigating a Monday morning assault and robbery.
Deputies were able to locate Sangerman-Vasquez, who was booked into jail for first-degree assault. The chair used in the assault was also found.