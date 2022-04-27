WASHTUCNA — A Spokane man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at a man in Adams County.
Deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a reported weapons offense on South Main Street in Washtucna. The victim said a man had pointed a gun at him and fled, possibly toward Spokane, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies located the suspect on Highway 395 and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Armando A. Reed, who also goes by Fernando A. Valesco, was arrested and booked into jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, aiming or discharging a firearm, making false statements, felony harassment with threats to kill, criminal impersonation and tampering with evidence.
Deputies also arrested a 27-year-old Spokane woman reportedly associated with Reed. She was also booked into jail for rendering criminal assistance, making false statements and tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.