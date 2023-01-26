MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior.
Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
The shooting occurred early in the morning on April 1 in the area of North Central Drive and West Valley Road. Investigators recovered 13 shell casings at the scene.
Surveillance video from nearby businesses shows a BMW sedan and Honda Civic in the area at the time of the shooting. The two vehicles exited a parking lot onto Central Drive where shots were fired.
Police were able to see the license plate number of the BMW, which came back registered to Moreno. Moreno had been pulled over earlier in the morning after a domestic violence call and police body cam video showed Moreno wearing the same blue hat as what observed on the driver in surveillance video near the shooting.
The BMW was later found in the backyard of a home on Shaw Street and was impounded for a search warrant. Investigators say they found a .40 caliber casing, a 9mm magazine and a 9mm bullet that reportedly matched the casings found at the crime scene.
Police had not located any victims of the shooting until April 20 when a driver was arrested for DUI driving a Honda Civic. The driver told police he and three other people had been shot at while driving on Central Drive “a couple of weeks prior,” according to court records. The three other victims were later contacted and told police they did not know why they were being shot at.
Moses Lake police were already investigating a March 21 shooting on North Grape Drive where at least 15 shots were fired at two juveniles. The two victims told police they were positive the suspect’s vehicle was a gray BMW. Police say the casings recovered at the scene were consistent with the 9mm bullet and .40 caliber casing found in the BMW, according to court records.