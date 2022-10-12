WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to the August shooting death of an 18-year-old in Wenatchee.
Markheil Leon Ford was taken into custody Monday after he was charged Oct. 5 with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. His bail was set at $5 million following his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Wenatchee police responded just before midnight on Aug. 12 for a possible cardiac event at a home in the 1600 block of Methow Street. As police arrived, they learned that a shooting had taken place. The victim, Yair Flores, died at the scene.
Investigators reported Ford had shot Flores through a window of his residence as Flores was asleep with his girlfriend, according to court records.
Wenatchee police say the shooting is believed to be gang-related and may be connected to a previous confrontation at Big Lots in Wenatchee where one gunshot was fired in the parking lot after an altercation inside the store.