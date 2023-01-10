OTHELLO — Othello police have arrested a man in connection to numerous vehicle prowls, thefts and burglaries over the past three weeks.
Ruben Cantu Jr. was booked into jail last week for second-degree vehicle prowl, second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, identity theft and second-degree burglary, according to Othello police.
Othello police say Cantu was booked into Benton County Jail for outstanding warrants.
The arrest stems from multiple incidents within the city of Othello.
“The community played an integral role in helping the Othello police with the numerous investigations in which Mr. Cantu is a suspect, and we thank you for your patience and vigilance,” Othello police stated.