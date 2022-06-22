WENATCHEE — Police have arrested a suspect in the May 29 arson fire at Target in Wenatchee.
On Tuesday, Wenatchee police posted a photo of a potential witness of the fire. The witness was found by Target Asset Protection staff as the reviewed video of the incident.
Investigators were able to identify the witness, who identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anthony Torres. His last known address is in East Wenatchee.
On Wednesday, police responded to a report of a suspicious person out front of a daycare in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street. Torres was contacted but reportedly provided a false name and left on a bike, according to Wenatchee police.
Officers followed Torres but lost him near the 300 block of South Wenatchee Avenue. Torres was later spotted entering a nearby building and was taken into custody.
Torres was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for first-degree arson and third-degree theft.
The Target store reopened Wednesday for the first time since the fire.