OTHELLO - Deputies say a suspect is in custody in connection to a home invasion robbery on Sunday near Othello.
Adams County deputies responded about 7 a.m. Sunday after an armed suspect entered a residence near Othello. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, reportedly also stole the victim’s pickup truck following the robbery and fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was located and taken into custody overnight. The stolen pickup truck was also recovered.
The suspect has been booked into Adams County Jail for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, felony harassment, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree theft and theft of a motor vehicle.
The sheriff’s office plans to release more information on Monday.