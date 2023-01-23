EPHRATA — A 30-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he fired a shot at another driver on state Route 28 between Ephrata and Soap Lake.
The shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The sheriff’s office says the victim was driving west on SR 28 and was making a left turn into a business when a black Volkswagen Beetle passed into oncoming traffic. The suspect, Soap Lake resident Kolton Dana, is accused of firing one shout out of the driver’s side window of the Volkswagen.
The bullet hit the victim’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were able to recover the bullet from inside the car.
Dana reportedly left the scene and was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Alder Street Northeast in Ephrata. He was booked into Grant County Jail for second degree assault.
The victim told investigators he does not know Dana.