MOSES LAKE - A suspect has been charged in connection to a May 7 armed robbery in Moses Lake.
Steven M. Pruneda, a 28-year-old Moses Lake man, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Moses Lake police responded just after 7 p.m. to the armed robbery at the Broadway Fuel Station on West Broadway Avenue. A Hispanic male and entered the store and pulled a firearm on the clerk before making off with several hundred dollars, according to Moses Lake police.
The suspect fled the area in a white Lincoln Town Car.
On May 13, police located the Town Car in the Walgreens parking lot. A woman who was the registered owner of the vehicle told police she had loaned her car to her neighbor, identified as Pruneda, on May 7 to stop at Leprekon Harvest Foods.
Pruneda reportedly had the car for several hours on May 7 before returning the car to his neighbor. The neighbor told police Pruneda was acting odd when he returned. The neighbor also said she had reached out to Pruneda multiple times since May 7 but never heard from him again.
Police obtained surveillance video from Leprekon which police say showed Pruneda making a transaction that matched a receipt found in the Town Car. Police also reported Pruneda was wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the robbery.
On May 17, Pruneda was contacted at his home on West Peninsula Drive where he was taken into custody. He reportedly admitted to robbing the gas station and had disposed of the clothing he was wearing during the robbery into a Dumpster. A silver pistol was found in a shed at Pruneda’s home after Pruneda gave police the location of the gun, according to Moses Lake police.
Pruneda reportedly told investigators he had robbed the gas station because he needed money to buy cocaine. Police say he had left a note for the clerk apologizing for the robbery.