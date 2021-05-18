OTHELLO - An Adams County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle as the deputy was on scene of a previous collision on Saturday night.
Deputies first responded to a head-on collision on state Route 26 and South Broadway Avenue before the state patrol took over the investigation. Adams County deputies remained on scene to help with traffic control.
During the investigation, a driver failed to slow down for the emergency lights and struck a patrol vehicle and reportedly came close to running over a deputy. The driver continued and collided head-on with another vehicle, spun and nearly hit another deputy and state troopers before hitting another vehicle, which caused damage to two others, including a second Adams County patrol vehicle.
The driver, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and arrested for DUI, along with other charges.