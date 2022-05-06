MOSES LAKE — An Othello man has been identified as the suspect in an early Friday morning arson fire near Moses Lake.
Brandon Keith Lopez, 28, was booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree arson. He was taken into custody after someone recognized him from photos released by the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say Lopez appeared to set a port-a-potty on fire at about 3:30 a.m. at the Airway Deli Mart at the corner of state Route 17 and Airway Drive. The fire then extended to the building, causing extensive damage.
No injuries were reported in the fire.