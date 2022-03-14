BREWSTER - A man was taken into custody last week in connection to two arson fires at churches in Brewster in 2020.
Eduardo Martinez-Martinez, 20, was booked into Okanogan County Jail for two counts of first-degree arson, along with theft and vehicle prowling. Brewster police say he admitted to starting the two fires.
On Nov. 11, 2020, firefighters responded to a fire at the New Testament Baptist Church. The church was fully-engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Some was also seen coming from the Sacred Heart Catholic Church about a block south, according to police.
An investigation determined both fires were started intentionally. Brewster police located evidence at the scene, which was submitted to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. The results came back in February, which helped police identify Martinez-Martinez as the suspect.