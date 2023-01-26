WATERVILLE — The man accused of fatally shooting a 37-year-old woman and opening fire on two witnesses on Badger Mountain Road near Waterville is facing 13 felony charges.
Prosecutors formally charged 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter with:
- First-degree murder
- Two counts of first-degree attempted murder
- First-degree robbery
- Two counts of first-degree assault
- Theft of a firearm
- First-degree unlawful possession of a firearm
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Second-degree malicious mischief
- Two counts of witness intimidation
Potter is due back in court for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 9. His bail is set at $3 million.
Potter is accused of killing Alyssa Longwell while the two were traveling on Badger Mountain Road on Saturday. The two witnesses, a father and daughter, told investigators the woman fell out of the vehicle, which then stopped. Potter allegedly exited and shot Longwell several times. Investigators say he then shot at the witness’ vehicle. The witnesses were about 200 feet behind the suspect’s vehicle, according to court records.
The vehicle Potter was driving, along with the gun used, were both registered to Longwell, according to investigators.