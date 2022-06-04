WENATCHEE — A suspect in a burglary was fatally shot by Wenatchee police Saturday afternoon.
At about 3:45 p.m., Wenatchee police officers responded to the 400 block of Castle View Place for reports of a burglary in progress. The suspect reportedly fled on foot before police arrived at the scene.
A suspect matching the description was reported in the 200 block of South Western shortly after the burglary. Officers contacted the suspect, “ultimately resulting in the application of deadly force,” according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.
Medical aid was performed by officers but the suspect died at the scene.
The special investigation unit was activated at the request of Wenatchee police.