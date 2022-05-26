MOSES LAKE — A suspect in a Wednesday carjacking was taken into custody Thursday after reportedly barricading himself inside a utility shed in the Larson Housing area near Moses Lake.
Police had been searching for 29-year-old Isaiah Martinez since Wednesday after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake detectives tracked down Martinez in Warden. Police say Martinez led officers on an about 45 minute pursuit into Moses Lake. The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
On Thursday, deputies learned Martinez was at a home on Maple Drive. Martinez then barricaded himself inside a backyard utility shed. Martinez surrendered after deputies surrounded the home.
Martinez was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree robbery and felony eluding.
At least one other person at the Maple Drive property was also arrested for unrelated crimes.