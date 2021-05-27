MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police have arrested a suspect in the Monday afternoon fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.
Moses Lake detectives coordinated with federal law enforcement with the U.S. Marshal’s Office in tracking down Daniel Serrano Sosa, 24, Thursday afternoon. Detectives, U.S. Marshal’s and ATF agents out of Spokane located Serrano Sosa at an address in the 1200 block of Patton Boulevard.
After surveilling the home, law enforcement surrounded the residence after a traffic stop conducted by the sheriff’s office provided information that the suspect was inside the house. After a brief standoff, Serrano Sosa was taken into custody. He’ll be booked into Grant County Jail on second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges.
Gavin Hayes, 16, was shot and killed about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Gibby Road. As many as 10 shots were fired, according to Moses Lake police.
An 18-year-old man was also shot and taken to the hospital.
Detectives say gunshots were fired from near a home on Lee Street. A search warrant was served at the Lee Street home and evidence at the home reportedly led detectives to identifying Serrano Sosa as a suspect.