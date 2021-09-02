EPHRATA - Police say a man made statements referencing “fire gods” while setting sagebrush on fire Wednesday afternoon in Ephrata.
Rey Gomez, 28, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree arson and second degree arson. Ephrata police say Gomez had been released from jail on an unrelated incident about two hours before the fires were started.
Police were contacted at about 2:15 p.m. after Gomez was reportedly on the back porch of a home on Roosevelt Boulevard. The homeowner told police a window cleaning company was at the house while Gomez was sitting on a couch smoking, messing with a barbecue and swinging on a children’s swing set. The window washing staff contacted the homeowner, who then called police.
As police were responded to the trespassing call, officers noticed a large plume of smoke coming form the area. A clutter of small brush fires were located, along with Gomez, who was reportedly standing on the hillside near the brushfires.
Gomez allegedly lit at least three fires using a lighter while police responded.
“I could see Gomez was looking toward the fire he had just started and appeared to be waiving his hands up and down like he was praising the fire,” Ephrata police stated. “I later learned from Chief Deputy Canfield the subject was making statements referencing fire gods when hew as praising the fire.”
Gomez was taken into custody and booked into Grant County Jail. Police say Gomez told officers he was a firefighter and needed to let him go.
The fires burned several acres and damaged multiple fences. Police say dozens of homes had to be evacuated as the fire burned down a gully and began pushing up Sagebrush Flats. No homes were damaged.