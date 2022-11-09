EPHRATA — A man accused of pulling a knife on Ephrata police officers reportedly began setting fire to his belongings after barricading himself inside his RV in the Walmart parking lot on Monday.
Paul Cardwell, a 62-year-old Bremerton man, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, first-degree criminal trespassing and unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon capable of producing bodily harm. His bail was set at $2,500 following his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Ephrata police initially responded at about 6:30 p.m. to Dollar Tree after reports of a man begging for money, making people feel uncomfortable and “telling people he was ran over by a car” that morning, according to police reports. Ephrata police had responded earlier in the day after reports Cardwell was lying down in front of cars in a parking lot.
Cardwell, who had been permanently trespassed from the Walmart property, was located by police inside his RV. Police say Cardwell refused to exit and pulled out a large bowie-style knife. Police backed away from the RV as Cardwell reportedly pointed the knife at an officer, according to police.
Police say Cardwell remained inside the RV and started shutting the window blinds. The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response team was called in as Cardwell allegedly threatened to kill police officers on scene. Police reported Cardwell also began lighting items on fire inside the RV.
The tactical response team used negotiators, flash bangs and tear gas but Cardwell remained barricaded inside the RV. A K9 was eventually used to take Cardwell into custody late Monday night.
Cardwell was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital where he allegedly attempted to bite an officer. Police say he again threatened to kill officers as he was taken to jail.