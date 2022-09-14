MOSES LAKE — A suspect accused of shooting a man during a dispute over a bicycle reportedly stole the gun used in the shooting from his mother’s home, according to Moses Lake police.
Eric Walters, 30, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Moses Lake police responded Monday night after a 36-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the field behind Safeway. Witnesses were able to get the victim to the parking lot to get medical attention before the victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital.
Witnesses told police the victim had approached Walters at the homeless camp to talk to Walters about a bike stolen from the victim’s girlfriend. During the confrontation, Walters reportedly pulled out a pistol and laid it on his lap. The victim then attempted to take the gun, leading to a fight and Walters allegedly shooting the victim, according to police.
Moses Lake police say Walters then took the victim’s backpack as the victim pleaded with Walters to call 911. Walters was taken into custody after he was found hiding in the brush. The backpack and the firearm were not initially recovered. Police say Walters had stashed to two items to retrieve later. Police say Walters later led officers to where he had hid the two items.
The firearm used in the shooting, a 9mm pistol, had reportedly been stolen by Walters from his mother’s home. His mother has a no-contact order against him, according to police.