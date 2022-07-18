LEAVENWORTH — A man suspected of being involved in numerous burglaries at vacation cabins, homes and businesses in Chelan County is in custody.
Chelan County deputies had been searching for 33-year-old Kevin M. Waters in connection to the burglaries, many of which occurred in the Lake Wenatchee area and involved summer cabins, according to the sheriff’s office.
Waters was taken into custody last week and booked into jail for felony eluding and warrants for possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property, with additional charges pending.
Deputies say Waters and possible other suspect stolen a large amount of property, including firearms, totaling more than $50,000 in value.
Investigators had obtained several search warrants for different locations and vehicle, resulting in the recovery of some of the property from several burglaries. On June 21, Waters had been spotted in the Lake Wenatchee area and he allegedly failed to stop for a deputy and fled. Deputies were not able to pursue Waters due to state law.