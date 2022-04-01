OTHELLO - An Othello man is accused of stealing a car and later opening fire on the car’s owner who had followed the suspect into Franklin County Friday morning.
At about 7 a.m. Friday, an Othello resident observed his vehicle being stolen from his driveway. The man called 911 and said he was following the suspect in another car, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Adams County deputies were able to catch up to the stolen vehicle but not before it entered Adams County.
The victim continued to follow the suspect and at Hendricks and Scootney Road, the suspect reportedly stopped and exited the car. Deputies say he pulled out a handgun and began firing at the victim.
“Thankfully the Othello resident and stolen car owner was not hit or injured by the reckless gunfire,” officials stated.
The suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Othello resident Tony Cantu, jumped back into the stolen vehicle and continued onto state Route 17 and eventually Highway 395 heading south, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies from both Franklin and Adams County began pursuing the suspect shortly after the shooting as they had probable cause for a felony arrest. Cantu was allegedly driving at speeds well over 100 mph on Highway 395 when he reportedly slowed to a stop at the Eltopia west exit and turned himself in. Deputies believe he ran out of gas.
Cantu was booked into jail for felony assault, eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.