HERMISTON, Ore. — A man charged in the death of Yanira Cedillos will remain in an Oregon jail after deciding not waive his right to an extradition hearing.
Juan Gastelum, 27, is being held in Umatilla County Jail on $1 million bail, charged in Grant County with second-degree murder and second-degree rape.
During a hearing in Umatilla County Circuit Court Monday morning, Gastelum’s attorney told the court Gastelum would not sign an extradition hearing waiver, which would have allowed law enforcement to transport Gastelum to Grant County after the waiver was signed.
Instead, a hearing has been set for April 19. A warrant will need to be issued by the governor’s office to have Gastelum extradited to Washington. Gastelum is also expected to request an identification hearing to confirm he is the person being sought in Grant County and Washington.
Gastelum was taken into custody last week at his home in Hermiston, Ore. after Cedillos was reported missing on March 4. Police say Gastelum had given Cedillos a ride to her apartment the night before after she had been out celebrating her birthday. Gastelum was reportedly at her apartment for more than five hours and police say evidence, including pictures on his phone, show Cedillos was killed inside her apartment and Gastelum later moved her body to an unknown location.
Detectives served a search warrant on Gastelum’s car last week and were working to obtain more extensive GPS data from Gastelum’s cellphone to determine where he went after leaving Cedillos’ apartment.
Police have not yet been able to locate Cedillos' body after extensive searches at both Blue Heron Park and the sand dunes, two places where investigators say Gastelum's phone had pinged the morning of March 4 after leaving Cedillos' apartment.