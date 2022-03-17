ROYAL CITY - Police in Royal City are searching for a man they say broke into multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning.
At about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect rummaged through numerous vehicles. Police say all the vehicles had doors that were left unlocked.
Most of the items that were stolen have been recovered and returned to the owners.
“Please, lock your vehicles when you are not occupying them,” police stated. “I know sometimes it may seem redundant but thieves look for the quickest opportunity. An unlocked vehicle is easy access.”
Police have not identified the suspect and anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 509-762-1160.
Royal City police will be conducting extra overnight patrols.