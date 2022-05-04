MOSES LAKE — A suspect wanted in an attempted murder case in Tacoma was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake Street Crimes detectives, working with the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, located 29-year-old Bryan Crow at a motel in the 800 block of West Broadway Avenue. Police reportedly found multiple firearms in Crow’s vehicle and his motel room.
Crow was booked into Grant County Jail on an outstanding warrant for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Crow will be taken back to Tacoma to face charges.
Crow is accused of shooting a man five times on Jan. 1 at a motel in Tacoma. The victim, who was briefly declared dead, is expected to fully recover.